American Charlies Grill and Tavern GOTW - Navarre at Mosley

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight at Tommy Oliver stadium. coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and his Mosley Dolphins hosting Navarre, the fins hoping to get a very bad taste out of their mouths you might say, looking to bounce back from that tough loss in tally last week, blowing a 15 point second half lead. That wouldn’t come easily tonight as the Raiders came east with a 4-1 mark and a potent offense averaging more than 30 points a game!

Final

Navarre 38 Mosley 35

