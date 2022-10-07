Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll only see a few clouds cruise our skies at times today, plenty of sunshine ahead!

Otherwise, temperatures are pleasantly cool with 50s inland to the low 60s for the beaches. Those who’ve found the past few mornings chilly will want to reach for the jacket to start the day.

However, with plenty of sunshine, we’ll warm pleasantly into the afternoon. So be sure that outer layer can be easily shed as the day unfolds. We’ll reach up to near 70 by mid-morning and afternoon highs easily reach the low to mid 80s for a warm feel.

We sit in a prime position for our wonderful stretch of weather to persist into the weekend. High pressure is moving into the central portions of the US and the base of a trough is positioned over the Eastern US. Both of these features are working in combination to bring clear skies and pleasant temperatures.

We’ll even get a dry cold front to pass through late Saturday to reinforce northerly winds and draw down a bit of the afternoon warmth. Highs this weekend reach up to near 87 today and Saturday, before turning down into the lower 80s on Sunday with widespread 50s for the morning.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this beautiful weather pattern in place for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.