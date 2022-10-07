Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new healthcare facility has made its way to Bay County.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physicians Partners - Primary Care is now accepting new patients. The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Panama City Beach. The move is the first step in a partnership with the St. Joe Company and FSU College of Medicine.

Mark O’Bryant, TMH’s President and CEO, says the healthcare system is ready to deliver excellent care to local residents.

“What we recognize is that in the healthcare environment the most important relationship is between the physician and a patient, said O’Bryant. “You can’t build a healthcare system without having that as your base.”

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon says the addition of this new primary care office is huge for the city.

“Today is a great day for Panama City Beach. Quality healthcare is always needed and the demand we see is even greater all the time. So many people are moving to Panama City Beach. This is phenomenal opportunity and we’re thankful to TMH to make it another stamp, another footprint into our community,” Sheldon said.

But this is not the only new facility in Panama City Beach, it’s just the most recent in a string of facilities being built to fill the gap in healthcare in the area.

Work has already started on a new emergency room on Back Beach Road near Moylan. The HCA Florida Breakfast Emergency Room is part of the HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital System. Recently, an emergency room for kids opened up at the Ascension Sacred Heart Bay medical facility at Back Beach and Beckrich.

TMH says they working on opening a new hospital, as well. It will be located at Highway 79 and Philip Griffitts Parkway.

