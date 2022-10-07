Residents in Bay County set up Hurricane Ian donation sites

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in Bay County are setting up donation sites to show their solidarity with the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Greg Abrams Seafood and Bay County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to fill large trucks to take to South Florida. They set up a donation site at the Walmart on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. Volunteers unloaded the items, as donors drove up one by one.

Kristina Parker came out to drop off supplies. She says she donates because she knows what it feels like to go through a catastrophic event.

“We’re talking babies, children, animals the elderly,” she said. “The elderly that can’t get around much and if it’s just the smallest thing you can bring up here it makes a huge difference it really does.”

Captain Anderson’s Marina is also collecting donations. Supplies can be dropped off from Tuesday to Friday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., or on the weekend from noon until 7 o’clock at night.

Pam Anderson, the operations manager at Captain Andrew’s Marina, says she understands what the victims are going through.

“We certainly know here in Panama City what it’s like to be in a Hurricane cat (category) five and we certainly empathize with what those folks are going through, and we want to help,” said Anderson.

Tisha Borders was visiting the Marina for Fall break. She says that sticking together is essential, especially during devastation.

“You know at the end of the day; lives are most important. Things can be replaced, but it’s still a traumatic event,” said Tisha. “So having businesses support, I think, is a great thing for the community to do.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.