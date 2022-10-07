Saddle up for the annual Bonifay Rodeo

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 77th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is in full swing.

Continuing Friday and Saturday, families can watch bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, and so much more at the rodeo. There are activities for people of all ages.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Organizers say to get there early because parking is sure to fill up.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online here. You can also visit the website for all event information.

