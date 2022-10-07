St. Andrews Slice House takes pizza to a new level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tucked away in a little side street off Beck Avenue in St. Andrews sits a pizza joint doing things a little bit differently.

It’s easy to miss St. Andrews Slice House, but as they say, some of the best food comes from the most unpretentious places. That’s the case for Slice House, a hole in the wall pizza joint right off Beck Ave.

“Our slices are huge. One slice can fill a person up,” said Franky Garcia, Chef at St. Andrews Slice House.

Franky Garcia is one of the guys behind the pies. But these slices aren’t your every day run of the mill pizza.

“Give it a spin to it, a twist to it. That way it’s not always the same red sauce and mozzarella and pepperoni, you know what I mean,” said Garcia.

More than 70 creative slices with toppings like cucumbers, banana peppers, artichoke hearts, ribeye steak and much more. One of the chef’s favorites is the “Thaipocalypse.”

“It has a nice really good chili Thai sauce on it with cucumbers and some chicken. It reminds me of an egg roll.”

But if you’re the straight-laced kind of person, the pepperoni aka the “Tony” will not disappoint and you won’t go home hungry.

”For sure, 18-inch pizza is huge. Each slice can feed at least two people.”

But when it comes to creative pizza creations, there’s no limit.

“Try the things that don’t sound too good or sound like it wouldn’t be good one a pizza or a slice of pizza and try to get them to try things like that. And it turns out to be really really good.”

A good place to go out on a limb and hang out.

“You can come with your kids, you can come with your friends you can come grab a drink, grab a slice, take a stroll around the block.”

St. Andrews Slice House is located at 1127 1/2 Beck Ave, Panama City, FL.

