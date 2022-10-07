Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight over NWFL with the lows in the 50s for most of us and maybe some 60s at the coast. On Friday expect to see sunny skies with highs in the 80s. Inland areas will reach the upper 80s and low to mid 80s at the coast. Winds will be North at 5 mph. A dry front will pass our area Saturday morning bringing with it a reinforcing shot of drier, less humid air for the weekend. Next week expect a ridge of high pressure to heat us up into the upper 80s with higher humidity levels. That will bring us small rain chances late Wednesday and much better rain chances Thursday. That will be our first rain in a month!

In the tropics TD12 will fizzle Friday with no threat to any land. Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 is forecast to become a hurricane before moving into Central America late this weekend. Right now there are no U.S. threat.

