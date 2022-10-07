Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are beginning to cool down, but the tourist season is still heating up.

Marketing Officer at Panama City Beach Visitors Center Jayna Leach says the department has been working to have tourism all year round.

“Historically, Panama City Beach has had our peak season,” Leach said. “But one of our goals has been to work toward becoming a 12-month destination,”

Their goal has tourism leaders planning more fall events.

“They bring in niche groups or very special oriented events like a car show or athletes, sports groups etc. That really does bring in a new type of visitor to the destination,” Leach said.

It’s not just the events like the upcoming Pirate of the High Seas fest bringing in tourists.

An out-of-town visitor Ricky Walker said they came down for his Grandson’s fall break.

“We love the pretty blue beaches, we love the piers, the white beautiful sand, the attractions that are around and just the nice peace and quiet of the ocean,’ said Walker.

The more people that come into the city, means more money.

“Visitors are coming here all month long and that of course impacts our accommodations the attractions and restaurants,” said Leach.

Allison Valdez is an out-of-town visitor and said this is her first time in Panama City Beach, but it won’t be her last.

“So we just wake up and see the beach everyday I’m glad we chose. Here I’ve never seen clear water like that,” said Valdez.

It’s that clear water and a clear picture of what tourists want that has tourism leaders packing in the events for the fall and winter...all in an effort to keep the calendar and hotel bookings full.

