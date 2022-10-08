Farmers holding a hurricane relief drive

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local farmers are collecting donations to help farmers in southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Farmers like Mark Foran in Jackson county are spending this weekend gathering agriculture donations..

Foran said he knows exactly what farmers in rural southwest Florida are going through after hurricane Ian.

“It affected us quite a bit,” said Foran.

Ian brought back painful memories of what Foran and other farmers went through with hurricane Michael just four years ago.

“We had a lot of fences that were down, trees all over the fence, barns, my dad’s barn was obliterated, the hay barn was obliterated. “All of our hay that we had worked hard for all summer was gone. It was wet all the way through, so we know what they’re facing and they’re facing a long hard struggle,” said Foran.

The struggle he remembers all too well.

“A lot of these people have spent their whole life building this and it’s gone in 24 hours,” said Foran.

That’s why Foran and other farmers in Jackson county want to fill their trailers with supplies. Such as hay, barbed wire, fencing supplies, other farming supplies, and bottled water.

Foran says someone donated 50 bails of hay.

“People can put these square bails on boats and go out in the flooded areas and feed cows that do not have anything to eat,” said Foran.

Many more farming supplies are needed.

“Anything to build a fence with would be very much appreciated if somebody could come help us fill this trailer up,” said Foran.

Help is precisely what’s needed for farmers hit by Ian. The lessons learned locally, after Hurricane Michael.

The donation drive takes place tomorrow at the tractor supply company in Marianna.. that’s located at 2800 71, Marianna Florida.

you can drop off items from 8 am to 4 pm..

next week the farmers will be taking those donations to arcadia stockyard in southwest Florida.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.