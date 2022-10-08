High School Football Week 7 highlight and scores

By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football/ Week 7

Thursday

Navarre 38 Mosley 35

Friday

Vernon 0 Port St. Joe 48

Rutherford 24 Arnold 32

Marianna 0 Bay 14

Niceville 7 Pine Forest 28

Crestview 23 Chiles 17

Choctaw 63 South Walton 27

Northview 49 Blountstown 0

Liberty 34 Wewahitchka 0

Cottondale 44 Franklin 18

Bozeman 20 Destin 14 - OT

Chipley 33 Maclay 28

Rocky Bayou 28 Aucilla Christian 35

Bye: North Bay Haven, Sneads, Freeport, Fort Walton Beach, Graceville, Holmes, Walton

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FNOT - BLOCK 2
FNOT - BLOCK 2

Most Read

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
UPDATE: Bay District Schools ends bonfire tradition after explosion
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, where a Missouri teen fell to his...
Florida drop tower will be taken down after teenager’s death
Bay District Schools holds press conference following bonfire explosion incident.
Bay District Schools holds press conference following bonfire explosion incident

Latest News

Sharks beat Blountstown
Tiger Sharks celebrate win over Blountstown, moves on to game with Vernon
Player of the Week
Tiger Sharks defense collectively earns Player of the Week honors
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
High School Football Week 6 highlight and scores
Week One has Bay at Arnold
Blountstown and Port St. Joe set for Friday game