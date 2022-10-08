High School Football Week 7 highlight and scores
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football/ Week 7
Thursday
Navarre 38 Mosley 35
Friday
Vernon 0 Port St. Joe 48
Rutherford 24 Arnold 32
Marianna 0 Bay 14
Niceville 7 Pine Forest 28
Crestview 23 Chiles 17
Choctaw 63 South Walton 27
Northview 49 Blountstown 0
Liberty 34 Wewahitchka 0
Cottondale 44 Franklin 18
Bozeman 20 Destin 14 - OT
Chipley 33 Maclay 28
Rocky Bayou 28 Aucilla Christian 35
Bye: North Bay Haven, Sneads, Freeport, Fort Walton Beach, Graceville, Holmes, Walton
