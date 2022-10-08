North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions

FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to take off Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.(South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

The North Korean Defense Ministry statement on Saturday came a day after the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships off the peninsula’s east coast.

The Reagan and its battle group returned to the area in response to the North’s test of a powerful missile.

A North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman says the North’s military “is seriously approaching the extremely worrisome development of the present situation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
UPDATE: Bay District Schools ends bonfire tradition after explosion
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando, where a Missouri teen fell to his...
Florida drop tower will be taken down after teenager’s death
Bay District Schools holds press conference following bonfire explosion incident.
Bay District Schools holds press conference following bonfire explosion incident

Latest News

FNOT - BLOCK 2
FNOT - BLOCK 2
FNOT - BLOCK 1
farmer hurricane donation
Farmers holding a hurricane relief drive
FILE - The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief...
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion