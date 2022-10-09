Gulf Coast Buddy Walk returns after 4-year hiatus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a 4-year hiatus due to Hurricane Michael, the Gulf Coast Buddy Walk is back.

The event made its big return Saturday at the Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City. Family and friends, and even some 4-legged friends, took a single lap around the stadium before receiving a gold medal at the finish line.

Kim Striplin was a guest at the Buddy Walk. She was displaced in 2018 when Hurricane Michael hit Bay County and as a result, was forced to move to Tallahassee. Striplin says her favorite part about the event was being able to rekindle old bonds.

“It’s just like homecoming. I’m seeing all my friends today and we’re mingling and saying hello and getting reconnected again and I will be back just like Arnold Schwarzenegger,” she said.

Tony Super, a board member of Down Syndrome Association of Emerald Coast, says the walk is much more than just a fundraiser.

“This is very important not only for the community but for the individuals with down syndrome, autism, TBI’s,” said Super. “It’s a chance to come together for us to educate the community and advocate, and we’re out here celebrating.”

The event featured live performances, raffles, games and free food.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.