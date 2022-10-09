North Bay Haven Wrestling Tournament

By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The North Bay Haven Bucs hosting a Warzone wrestling tournament all day long. Warzone is a company that comes in and runs the most efficient 2-hour wrestling matches.

The tournament was opened to any and all... they just had to register in the app... today’s matches and time windows were set by weight... they had kids weighing in from 35 pounds to 250 pounds.

Event Director Zane Turnipseed says it’s a fun community event...

“So, we have 150 kids I know from 4 different states and then schools it just depends. They’re usually in clubs this time of year, official season starts around November. The fun thing about this one is they get as many matched as they want within a two-hour span. A lot of tournaments you show up and weigh in at 8 then you go till 8 at night and you might only wrestle 3 times, here they come for a two-hour window and as often as you want to enter the pool and put your name in there you can get up to 10 matches. They get bronze for winning 2 matches, silver for winning 3, then gold for 4 or more and there’s a points system actually that they have when they go to other tournaments run by the same company.”

The matches feature 2-year old’s up to high school senior and both boys and girls.

