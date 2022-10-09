Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance fest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Pirates have invaded Panama City Beach for the 12th Annual Pirates of the High Seas fest.

“There is so much fun for everyone to get involved out here. especially children and the event is free and we have all kinds of children’s activities,” Jayna Leach, chief marketing officer for the Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council, said.

This year a renaissance festival was added to the event as well.

“Our pirate’s fest you know has been going on for 12 years and since the past couple of years with the pandemic, we have been doing some type of hybrid event. But this year because we are back and we wanted to kick it up a notch and do it bigger and better and add in the renaissance fest and it has just been incredible everyone has been really excited over it,” Leach said.

The Pirates of the White Sands said this year is the biggest event yet,

“What makes it special this year is we actually vendors we have a pirate camp. We have pirates here from all over Florida Georgia Alabama Tennessee and North Carolina. It is just the biggest one yet and it is just going to keep getting bigger and bigger,” Del McRea, Captain Ransom Pirates of the White Sands, said.

Everywhere you look there is something to do, and one local family visits every year.

“They love it there are so many different things for them to do all of the food and the fun and they play they just love it,’ a family said.

NewsChannel 7 is told these pirates aren’t in town to steal your treasure, but they are actually giving back to local charities.

“We have a booth here and we are raising money for our charities over there in St. Augustine. And we give a portion back to the pirates of the white sands for their charities here in Panama City,” Captain William Mayhem, St Augustine Swashbucklers, said.

The last day of the festival is Sunday. For a schedule of events click here.

