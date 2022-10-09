Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday! It’s been another beautiful day for the Panhandle!

A dry front is moving through the area tonight. While it won’t bring rain, it will knock down dew points back to the 40′s and bring back a refreshing feel to our air. As a result, overnight lows will fall back into the 50s throughout the area. High temperatures will also be knocked down a few degrees on Sunday, with highs in the mid to low 80s.

For the first half of the work week, high temperatures gradually climb to the upper 80′s. Humidity will gradually return as well. There’s a good chance that we see the return of rain late this week, for the first time since September 12%. There will be a 30% chance for rain by Wednesday afternoon, increasing to 70% by Thursday.

Daytime temperatures will cool to the low 80′s - and possibly even the upper 70′s - after the rain.

