American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk now registering teams

breast cancer ribbon
breast cancer ribbon(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here locally, we are bringing awareness to early detection and advancements in breast cancer treatment.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is now registering teams.

The annual walk is designed to recognize survivors, promote early detection, and raise money for cancer research and patient services. NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster, a breast cancer survivor, is this year’s event lead.

The walk will be on October 29th at 9 a.m. at Aaron Bessant Park.

You can click here for more information, to register, or to donate.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
Ribbon Cutting PCB
Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach
fall tourism
Tourism coming into Panama City Beach all year round
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

Latest News

No one fights alone, a message from Ellen Gentry.
Surviving breast cancer with Ellen Gentry
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Medical Monday
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Medical Monday
The Women's Civic Club of PCB is Hosting an Arts and Crafts Show
The Women's Civic Club of PCB is Hosting an Arts and Crafts Show
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Medical Monday
Breast Cancer Awareness Month Medical Monday