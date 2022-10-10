American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk now registering teams

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here locally, we are bringing awareness to early detection and advancements in breast cancer treatment.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is now registering teams.

The annual walk is designed to recognize survivors, promote early detection, and raise money for cancer research and patient services. NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster, a breast cancer survivor, is this year’s event lead.

The walk will be on October 29th at 9 a.m. at Aaron Bessant Park.

You can click here for more information, to register, or to donate.

