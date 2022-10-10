City of Crestview comes together to help Hurricane Ian victims

By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKALOOSA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive for those impacted by Hurricane Ian at City Hall.

“Crestview is a very giving community,” Mayor JB Whitten said. “So I knew if I called upon them, they would respond.”

Floridians are helping one another when they need it most.

“They’re us,” Whitten said. “We’re all one big family here in Florida and we know they’re hurting and we know they need a lot of help.”

Volunteers said first-aid kits and batteries are greatly needed at the moment.

“It doesn’t need to be a full out surgical kit, just some quick little things that can help them so they don’t get infected,” volunteer Will Williams said. “They can cover up their cuts and wounds that they have.”

He also said he knows what it’s like to pick up the pieces after a storm.

“It’s an important event to me,” Williams said. “I personally with my family went through Hurricane Katrina and experienced the loss of our home, of our car. Fortunately none of my family members were lost in that, but it was a lot for us to deal with and I remember communities coming together to help us out. I’m glad to be able to do something to give back.”

The mayor said nonperishable food items and paper products are also on the bucket list.

“Whether it’s paper towels or toilet paper,” Whitten said. “That’s something everybody needs. It’s essential to everybody.”

You can find more information about the drive by visiting Crestview’s Facebook page.

