DeSantis awards Northwest Florida millions for Michael anniversary, promises long-term Ian recovery commitment

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a Monday announcement with Florida Division of Emergency Management, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, at the same time staying steadfast to rebuild Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian.

During this announcement, DeSantis said $126 million would be awarded to 24 communities impacted by Michael.

“Four years later, Northwest Florida has made remarkable progress but it has been a difficult journey with more work ahead,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also added he was calling on United States Congress to expedite their process on secure funding for long-term recovery efforts in Southwest Florida following Ian’s devastation.

“Floridians are no strangers to hurricanes,” DeSantis said. “And I am proud of the work the Division (FDEM) does to support our communities in becoming more resilient in the face of future storms.”

More details on this award and the full details of hurricane recovery can be found here.

