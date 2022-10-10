Following up on Lynn Haven donation drive

By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Greg Abrams Seafood and Bay County Sheriff’s Office are helping Hurricane Ian victims rebuild.

Last Thursday, volunteers showed up early to collect supplies ranging from water and food, to cleaning supplies and diapers.

For the last six years, groups like this have been gathering to help victims of natural disasters.

“So we were able to fill up one semi truck completely full and get those supplies down there by that afternoon,” Collins Abrams, Organizer of Lynn Haven donation drive, said.

The supplies were taken to southwest Florida.

“The truck got unloaded the next day about 6:00 in the morning at Iona between Cape Coral and Fort Myers,” Austin Abrams, Organizer of Lynn Haven donation drive, said. “It took them about an hour to unload it. It took us about five to six hours to load it.”

For Greg Abrams it all started by wanting to help others in their time of need.

“He’s kind of noticed a lot on what it takes a town to come back after something like that,” Austin Abrams said. “So anytime he can send a truck down there or do anything like that, he does it. It comes to the point where if something happens to us, we want people to do the same thing to us. everything comes back. that’s what he really believes in.”

And it’s a legacy his family hopes to keep going.

”He’s been teaming up with community leaders for over six years now to do this,” Collins Abrams said. “And for Greg it’s just the right thing for him to do. And it’s something he’s passing on to us to make sure that we understand how we’re going to contribute to the community, when other communities are in need.”

