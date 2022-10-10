FWC announces opening of fall recreational red snapper season in Gulf

Fall Red Snapper Season
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get those rods and reels ready because it is officially fall red snapper season in the Gulf.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the opening of fall red snapper season for private recreational anglers and state-for-hire anglers. People can start baiting their hooks and fishing these snappers for a limited time.

The ten days of the fall season is the longest fall season since the beginning of state management.

The weekend dates include October 8 through 9, October 15 through 16, October 22 through 23, November 11 through 13, and November 25 through 27.

Other regulations for this fall red snapper season include a 16-inch minimum length and a two per person limit that is included in the ten per harvester per day state snapper aggregate bag limit.

To learn more about the fall red snapper season visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website here.

