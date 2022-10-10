Jensen USA reopens its administrative office

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City business is finally returning to normal.

Jensen USA, a heavy-duty industrial laundry manufacturer, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of its administrative office.

The office was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, prompting many employees to be forced to work remotely or at different buildings. The company’s factory side has been in operation for the past few years. David Netusil, the manager of sales support and marketing at Jensen, says the administration office, however, required a complete demolition.

“There was a roof drain that got clogged up from all of the leaves that were getting blowed all over the place,” he said. “That drain clogged up, created a very large pool of water on top of the roof that the roof structure could not support, and so it bowed in.”

Now, after four long years, the building has been completed and workers, reunited.

Jensa USA president Simon Nield says the journey was challenging, but he’s thankful for the help of his team, the community and local officials.

“We feel great,” said Nield. “I think it’s been a milestone for us, and I think we’re glad to be back in the building and now we can look to the future.”

Jensen USA was founded in 1937. The company currently employs nearly 150 locals at its factory in Panama City.

