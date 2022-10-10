Jensen USA reopens its administrative office

Jensen USA Reopening
Jensen USA Reopening
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City business is finally returning to normal.

Jensen USA, a heavy-duty industrial laundry manufacturer, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the reopening of its administrative office.

The office was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, prompting many employees to be forced to work remotely or at different buildings. The company’s factory side has been in operation for the past few years. David Netusil, the manager of sales support and marketing at Jensen, says the administration office, however, required a complete demolition.

“There was a roof drain that got clogged up from all of the leaves that were getting blowed all over the place,” he said. “That drain clogged up, created a very large pool of water on top of the roof that the roof structure could not support, and so it bowed in.”

Now, after four long years, the building has been completed and workers, reunited.

Jensa USA president Simon Nield says the journey was challenging, but he’s thankful for the help of his team, the community and local officials.

“We feel great,” said Nield. “I think it’s been a milestone for us, and I think we’re glad to be back in the building and now we can look to the future.”

Jensen USA was founded in 1937. The company currently employs nearly 150 locals at its factory in Panama City.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
Ribbon Cutting PCB
Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

Latest News

Sneads coming off bye week, heading into Thursday game
Sneads coach talks about making good use of bye week
Governor Ron DeSantis
DeSantis awards Northwest Florida millions for Michael anniversary, promises long-term Ian recovery commitment
breast cancer ribbon
American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk now registering teams
No one fights alone, a message from Ellen Gentry.
Surviving breast cancer with Ellen Gentry