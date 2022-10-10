Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll have plenty of sunshine returning to our skies today.

Temperatures are cool this morning as we get going mainly in the 50s. You may want a light jacket for the first few hours after sunrise. But be sure that outer layer is something you can shed as the day warms up pleasantly. Temperatures warm up to near 70 degrees by mid-morning, and highs today eventually top out in the low 80s by the late afternoon.

We’ll keep the beautiful conditions around through the early week as high pressure settles into the Southeast. However, by mid to late week, a cold front moves south and pairs up with some Gulf moisture to bring a chance for rain into Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Skies will clear out after the front passes later in the day on Thursday. Temperatures return to the pleasantly cool 50s in the morning to highs near 80 by the late week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with pleasant feels. Highs reach the low 80s by the mid to late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful start to the week with rain chances in the forecast for this week by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

