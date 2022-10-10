Panama City continues to rebuild four years after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael left Panama City with a different landscape exactly four years ago.

“There was total devastation here in the city,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “It took us about 24, 25 days just to get power back on.”

It took weeks to get the power back on in some cases and months to get the piles of debris out of the way. However, the mayor said the city has come a long way since the category 5 storm.

“We’ve finally been working on trying to reinvent downtown,” Brudnicki said. “The fact that we finally got our project started with the marina, the fact that we’ve got the restaurant open.”

The storm left a silver lining.

“We’re able to do a tremendous amount more work in a shorter period of time because it won’t be just on the backs of the local taxpayers.” Brudnicki said.

The federal and state government have chipped in money for various projects ranging from new buildings to new roads. However, city officials aren’t the only ones who can relate to Michael.

“So when our bricks fell out front fortunately they were just cosmetic bricks,” Sunjammers owner Brad Stephens said. “We had a few of our store-front glasses get sucked out. We had those patched up about six months later, but plywood filled the gap in the meantime.”

The small business owner also said the storm showcased the community’s resiliency.

“We did it and of course the community came out and supported us fiercely on that day,” Stephens said. They’ve done that every day since Hurricane Michael.”

The mayor said he apologizes for those who are still facing problems from the hurricane.

