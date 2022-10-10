PTSD from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricanes are known to damage business, homes and towns. However, they can also damage your mind.

Experts from Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center said PTSD from hurricanes is a real thing.

The long gas lines, empty shelves, and worry from the past is enough to trigger anxiety from a hurricane. Tasha Jackson is a therapist who works with children living with trauma, she said people can have PTSD from strong storms even four years later after hurricane Michael.

“It is very normal on anniversaries of something traumatic to have some feelings, some renewal of symptoms, just to almost relive it again in some aspects,” said Jackson.

Just knowing a storm is in the gulf can trigger these feelings and seeing the scenes from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian can remind people of going through a major storm.

Jackson has some coping techniques.

“Try to steer from looking at all the social media, all the negative news that you’re seeing about it. it’s so much and so draining and to really focus on the positive focus on what the helpers are doing,” said Jackson.

Along with staying off of social media, Jackson suggests staying in a routine and having a person that you talk to about those feelings.

“Taking care of yourself, getting lots of sleep, eating healthy, drinking lots of water and if you feel that it’s outside of what you can handle it’s ok to reach out for help,” said Jackson.

During this time when people are worrying Jackson says to not minimize feelings.

“One of the most important things to do as a community to remind ourselves that this is in the past and that it’s ok if we have those feelings its okay not to be okay during this time and to know that this is something that we are still going through four years later,” said Jackson.

If you or someone you know needs help during this time, they can call United Way at 211, or 211 under Mental Health.

