Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
Ribbon Cutting PCB
Hospitals expanding in Panama City Beach
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks
Rodney Reed
Supreme Court to hear DNA evidence case of Texas death row inmate
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
California man and brother charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying
Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands