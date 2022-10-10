Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain will finally return to Northwest Florida this week!

But first, our sunny streak continues for a few more days, with Monday being another picture-perfect day. Temperatures will climb out of the upper 50s and low 60s into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. North winds at 5-10mph will maintain another day of tolerable dew points which gives the afternoon warmth a pleasant feel. Cloud cover will be minimal, with rainfall nonexistent once again.

Humidity slowly builds back into the Panhandle Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, with dewpoints back into the 60′s mid-week as southwesterly winds return. This increase in moisture will bring back a muggy feel as high temperatures sit in the mid 80s.

By Wednesday night, a cold front will approach the Panhandle. The lift of the front, combined with the added moisture from the return of 60-degree dewpoints, will bring widespread rain to NWFL through the overnight hours into Thursday. A half an inch to one inch of rainfall will occur, which unfortunately won’t make too much of a dent in the drought conditions throughout inland areas. The front clears the Panhandle by the mid-afternoon Thursday, bringing back drier, cooler air for the weekend.

