Surviving breast cancer with Ellen Gentry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A yearly tradition with friends led to a cancer diagnosis for Ellen Gentry.

“Well I did my mammograms religiously,” Gentry said. “Two of my friends and I would get together and get our mammograms. We called it B & B. We did that for years.”

The yearly B & B led to a stage one, triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis for 53-year-old Gentry.

“We caught mine very early,” Gentry said. “I think that was a game changer for me. I would be in a different situation with treatment plans if I had not.”

Treatment plans consisted of a lumpectomy, followed by 42 rounds of radiation.

“Radiation has been beneficial for her treatment,” Dr. Steven Finkelstein with Florida Cancer Affiliates, said. “We do this to protect a woman from having breast cancer come back.”

That means a visit to the doctor five days a week.

“I’m right in the middle, looking forward to being done,” Gentry said. “Sometimes you’re tired of doing it. When I get here everybody is so nice, it makes it easier. My work has been so supportive.”

Support has come in the form of encouraging t-shirts from co-workers, songs picked by friends for her to listen to during treatment, and an image, painted by her daughter, she sees every time she lays down for radiation, and looks up.

“They placed it so when I’m lying there I can see it,” Gentry said. “It’s this cute little smiling pig, that’s my thing. That has helped me because the first day they put it up, it was a surprise, and I looked up and went ‘oooh’ of course I started crying.”

It’s a journey that Gentry says is fewer tears and more looking forward with the support of family and friends, because no one fights alone.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.