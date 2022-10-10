Three week long PCB Fishing Rodeo comes to an end

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday was the last day for the PCB Fishing Rodeo. The operations manager for the event says the last three weeks have been a blast.

‘Honestly, it has just been a lot of fishing family fun, and entertainment. You see all kinds of different people that love the sport of fishing and they are coming in here to be a part of the event,” James Pulliam, Operating Director PCB Fishing Rodeo, said.

For those that don’t know, the fishing rodeo isn’t what you think of when you normally hear the word rodeo.

“It is a 17-day long fishing tournament as much as you can see this tournament board right here you really got a division for everybody whether you want to charter a boat. Whether you want to take your own private boat out or whether you want to fish from the pier. I mean really we have something for everybody that just really enjoys fishing whether you are a pro or an amateur you can come out and fish and win” Pulliam, said.

To add to the mix the fall red snapper season kicked off this weekend. Just in time for the last weekend of the tournament.

“We have opened up it up for snapper which would be the state boat and then any recreational fisherman,” Pulliam said.

Things wrapped up on Sunday, with a final weigh-in. For the final standings click here.

