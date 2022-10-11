Bay County Church packs boxes for Operation Christmas Child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the most wonderful time of the year right around the corner, members of Emmaus United Methodist Church are fast at work.

They congregated for what they call “packing Saturday”. Missionaries filled 600 shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal care products, that will be shipped to children across the world this holiday season. It is a part of a ministry program with Samaritan’s Purse.

Emmaus United Methodist Church Pastor Jack Henkins says the boxes are a great way to put a smile on a child’s face while also sharing the gospel.

“A lot of times they don’t have gifts. Many of the time this is the only gift they receive in their life,” he said. “...I’ve never been to South America or Africa but I’m sending some love that way and it’s the love of Jesus Christ.”

The pastor says the boxes are usually distributed during Christmas time.

Emmaus United Methodist Church is accepting monetary donations to be able to fill more boxes and deliver more smiles.

To donate call the church and ask to speak with Pastor Jack Henkins.

