Bay District Schools joins JUUL lawsuit over teen targeting claims

The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.
The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is joining a national lawsuit against the e-cigarette company JUUL.

Roughly 1,300 U.S. school districts, including more than a dozen in Florida, are taking part in the public nuisance lawsuit. The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.

It costs the district nothing other than a few hours in questionnaires but could result in a substantial amount of money that could be used to improve school resources.

“It’s an enormous problem in the schools. It’s something administrators and teachers have to deal with on a constant basis all over the nation. And it’s something that they knew exactly what they were doing in marketing,” Bay District Schools Board Attorney Franklin Harrison said.

The first trial is scheduled for November 4th in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Bay District Schools is fighting FEMA for millions of dollars, all for repairs made to Merritt...
BDS fights for millions of dollars in repairs made to local middle school post-Hurricane Michael
The St. Joe Community Foundation is funding two different programs for local schools.
St. Joe Community Foundation invests in Bay District Schools programs
Flu Season
Health officials urge early action this flu season
Flu Season
Flu Season