Bay District Schools joins JUUL lawsuit over teen targeting claims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is joining a national lawsuit against the e-cigarette company JUUL.

Roughly 1,300 U.S. school districts, including more than a dozen in Florida, are taking part in the public nuisance lawsuit. The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.

It costs the district nothing other than a few hours in questionnaires but could result in a substantial amount of money that could be used to improve school resources.

“It’s an enormous problem in the schools. It’s something administrators and teachers have to deal with on a constant basis all over the nation. And it’s something that they knew exactly what they were doing in marketing,” Bay District Schools Board Attorney Franklin Harrison said.

The first trial is scheduled for November 4th in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.