Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Are Teaming Up

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitten Rescue are teaming up to get as many kitties as possible adopted this Saturday.

This second adoption event for Beachy Beach Real Estate means a lot to Megan Meekins, real estate agent and event organizer. She encourages viewers to come out and adopt their new best friend.

The event is set to be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at Beachy Beach Real Estate’s town office located in Gilberg’s Plaza in Panama City.

Click the video attached to hear more about the event and check out Beachy Beach Real Estate’s Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.