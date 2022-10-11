Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Are Teaming Up

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitten Rescue are teaming up to get as many kitties as possible adopted this Saturday.

This second adoption event for Beachy Beach Real Estate means a lot to Megan Meekins, real estate agent and event organizer. She encourages viewers to come out and adopt their new best friend.

The event is set to be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at Beachy Beach Real Estate’s town office located in Gilberg’s Plaza in Panama City.

Click the video attached to hear more about the event and check out Beachy Beach Real Estate’s Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Governor Ron DeSantis
DeSantis awards Northwest Florida millions for Michael anniversary, promises long-term Ian recovery commitment

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
They filled 600 shoeboxes boxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene products...
Bay County Church packs boxes for Operation Christmas Child
The Second Salty Cats Social
The Second Salty Cats Social