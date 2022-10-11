Chipley junior racks up our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week honor

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Junior running back and linebacker Khaiden Kennedy of Chipley is this week’s Player of the Week. Khaiden putting on a show as part of Chipley’s 33-28 win on the road Friday at Maclay.

Kennedy ran the ball 32 times, a heavy load no doubt. He responded with 243 yards in those carries, and 2 touchdowns. He also caught a couple of passes for another 29 yards, so all totaled he put up 272 yards along with the two scores. And again, that win keeping Chipley undefeated on the season, as they look ahead to a home game with Destin Friday.

Congrats to Khaiden Kennedy of Chipley for earning this week’s Player of the Week!

Newschannel 7′s Player of the Week is sponsored by Manuel and Thompson, Attorneys at Law.

