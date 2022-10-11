Health officials urge early action this flu season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Covid-19 restrictions are being relaxed across the country, officials are bracing for a rough flu season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu cases are already on the rise nationwide.

As a result, health officials are urging people to take action. They say the best line of defense is to get vaccinated.

Joe Skully is the Public Information Officer with the Bay County Health Department. He says immunity doesn’t last forever, so go out and get your shot.

“The flu strain is different year to year and the flu vaccine that you had last year won’t protect you this year,” he said.

The vaccine being administered changes every year and won’t always target the specific strain you’ve been infected with. However, Nation’s Best Family Healthcare Family Medicine Physician Dr. Roman Nation says even a little protection is better than none.

“What people don’t realize is that from an infectious disease standpoint even if you didn’t target the exact right strain, you targeted its cousin, which gets you immune system better able to handle it than if you had no preparation at all,” said Nation. “It’s like studying for the wrong a test, but you know if it’s in the same subject matter you’re going to do better off than if you didn’t study at all.”

So, get your shot because being prepared for this flu season could save you some suffering if you get sick.

To get the shot, you can contact your local health department, most doctors’ offices or area pharmacies.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.