Local gas prices creeping back up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After nearly 100 days of relief, the pain at the pump is returning.

The American Automobile Association reports the national average for one gallon of gas now sits at $3.91. In Florida, the average is $3.32. While the average here may be less than across the country, many locals say it is still weighing heavily on their wallets.

“It’s costing more today to fill up my car than it cost me last week to fill up my car,” Johnnie Ennis, a Floridian who works in Panama City Beach, said. “And then a month prior to that... it was costing me twice as much as it’s ever cost me to fill up my vehicles.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports gas prices have increased by nearly 60% from 2021 to 2022. AAA says the demand for gas is high, but the supply is low.

This hike in prices is having a trickle-down effect on local businesses, and local consumers.

“It’s costing $80 a day to fill the vans up just to do our jobs,” John Witmer, a service manager at a local business, said. “So, we have to charge more for any kind of travel time and stuff like that. It hurts everybody, no matter how you look at it”

Having to charge more for traveling is not just a problem for local small businesses.

“Shipping across the country, all the prices of food and everything go up also,” Witmer said. “Moving things from one place to the other costs more for gas. They’re not going to lose money, so they’re going to charge.”

As uncertainty grows at the pump... many locals say frustrations grow as well.

