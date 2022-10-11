Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with lows in the 50s area wide. Expect mid 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. On Tuesday skies will start sunny and become partly cloudy late in the day. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will start East at 5-10 mph and then turn onshore in the afternoon. A cold front will approach the panhandle Wednesday/Thursday and bring us a our first decent chance of rain since September 12. Right now 1-2″ of rain seems likely. The front clears our area by Thursday afternoon and we should see sunny and cooler weather through the weekend.

In the tropics we have one area near the Yucatan that has a 20% chance of development as it moves into the Bay of Campeche this week. Right now there are no U.S. threats.

