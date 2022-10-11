St. Joe Community Foundation invests in Bay District Schools programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some big checks made for even bigger smiles at Tuesday’s Bay Districts Schools meeting. The St. Joe Community Foundation is funding two different programs for local schools.

The first grant of roughly $125,000 is going to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s STEAM Program, which aims to boost marine biology education in the area. Officials said it’s only fitting living in a place surrounded by beautiful waters.

The second grant of more than $135,000 is going towards Florida State University Panama City’s Advancing Science and Career Education in New Technologies (ASCENT) Program.

“Technology is obviously a big part of the future. We want to make sure the students in Bay County can stay in Bay County and help build that future right here. They don’t have to go somewhere else, they don’t have to go to Atlanta. They can help be part of the solution for growing our area,” David Demarest, Director of Public Relations for St. Joe Hospitality, said.

ASCENT isn’t just for college students either. Officials said they welcome middle and high school students to enjoy a hands-on experience as well.

For more information on the ASCENT Program, you can head to https://pc.fsu.edu/ascent

For more information on the Guy Harvey Program, head to http://www.ghof.org/

