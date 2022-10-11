Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces.

Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town.

To see who you may recognize or maybe even spot yourself, watch the video attached to the story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Governor Ron DeSantis
DeSantis awards Northwest Florida millions for Michael anniversary, promises long-term Ian recovery commitment

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
They filled 600 shoeboxes boxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene products...
Bay County Church packs boxes for Operation Christmas Child
The Second Salty Cats Social
The Second Salty Cats Social
Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Team Up To Help Kittens Find Homes
Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Team Up To Help Kittens Find Homes