Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start in our skies this morning. But we do have some upper-level clouds cruising by along the coast, and some lower clouds around the Tri-State. No rain chances under any of these clouds today. We’ll still have plenty of sunshine filtering through those upper-level clouds as well today.

Temperatures are starting out cool in the mid 50s inland to low 60s on the coast, up a handful of degrees from yesterday’s start. If you’re susceptible to feeling chilly and heading out before 8am, reach for the jacket. Otherwise, we’ll warm up sufficiently to shed the extra layer after about 9am. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s for lunch. Highs today top out in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Our sunny streak comes to an end later today and into tonight as upper-level clouds thicken up in our skies ahead of an approaching cold front. Eventually winds shift tonight and into tomorrow from the east today, to the south tomorrow, pumping in more moisture and humidity.

We’ll see this eventually translate into scattered showers or some rumbles of thunder developing into the day across the Southeast on Wednesday. We’ll have a 70% chance of catching some rain during our day tomorrow and tomorrow night with one more chance for rain as the front moves through Thursday morning. If you pick up a thunderstorm through this period, then 1-2″ of rain is possible. However, most thunderstorms will be isolated and few, while most deal with passing showers bringing a quarter to three quarters worth of rain.

The cold front passes through Thursday morning eventually clearing our skies back out for the rest of the week and returning our cool mornings and warm afternoons under sunshine.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast for a period from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.