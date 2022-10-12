Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two timid but adorable furry friends stopped by the studio for a friendly visit today.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the adoption process for these two pups and the other animals looking for their forever home.

These puppies won’t be ready for adoption for another two weeks while Bay County Animal Services works to get them healthy and accumulated to people.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through Bay County Animal Services, watch the video attached.

