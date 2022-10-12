American Charlies Grill and Tavern GOTW - South Walton at Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big 2-S District 2 match up set for Friday night between South Walton and Bay. Those two will meet at the Gavlak Complex on the Arnold campus, Bay using that as a surrogate home field with Rutherford using Tommy Oliver in two nights.

The Seahawks and Tornadoes are both 1-0 in 2-S District 2. South Walton with a win over Rutherford a couple of weeks ago. That a part of their overall record of 4-2.

Bay is 5-1 overall and also 1-0 in district play, having beaten North Bay Haven handily a few weeks ago. Given the Rams and Buc’s are struggling a bit this season, well there’s good reason to believe the winner of the Seahawks-Tornadoes game will be district champ and start the playoffs at home. So, the stage is set, so to speak.

Coach Tisa talked about what he sees on film when he watches Bay, starting with the team speed!

“It’s speed, it’s size, aggressiveness. It’s a senior laden team, you know so they have a lot of experience. We knew that, they were a solid team last year and now they have a year of experience under their belt. So that’s going to propose a challenge to us that’s not as senior heavy as they are.”

For Bay, everything is right in front of them in terms of the team goals this season, and a big reason for all that, coach Brown says, is the early morning work the guys are putting in.

“You know it starts first period. And no in the past they had their football class in the last period of the day. And one of the changes we made as a staff we came in this year, we had them all in first. Football, weightlifting class. So, we’re able to get our hands on them the very first thing in the morning, get them in the weight room. And I think that that consistency, that accountability, getting them up in the morning, getting them here, really getting them into a real routine has helped us at practice. It’s helped us in the weight room. It’s helped us in our preparation which I think is what’s carried over into Friday night.”

Last Friday, the Seahawks suffered a lopsided loss to Choctaw, dropping them to 4-2 overall. Coach Tisa says he doesn’t want his guys wallowing in that one, they simply don’t have that luxury!

“We had to get over that loss quick. In the overall scheme of things that game didn’t mean a whole lot. This one means everything. This is a district game; a lot of people look at it ultimately as a district championship game. So, we had to shake that one off and focus on this week.”

That South Walton-Bay game by the way set for the Gavlak Complex on the Arnold campus, with a 7 o’clock kick. It’s one of several games we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

