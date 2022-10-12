Bay EDA calls 2022 a banner year for Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance is calling 2022 a banner year for Bay County. Project after project, the Bay EDA has been reeling in big businesses into the area.

“It’s unprecedented to have five new company project announcements,” Becca Hardin, President of the Bay Economic Development Alliance, said.

This past year started with a bang and didn’t slow down.

“Really beginning in January with FedEx, and then Central Maloney Incorporated, Resia Inc., Mocama Marine LLC, and today we’ll be celebrating Southern Sky Aviation new fixed operation at the airport,” Hardin said.

The five new companies will be bringing in more than 700 new jobs.

“We focus on people who are going to improve the median income of the community or do better, that are going to invest heavily in our community and show they want to stay here,” Will Cramer, outgoing Chairman of the Bay Economic Development Alliance, said.

The search doesn’t stop.

“I think the sky is really the limit,” Cramer said.

The Bay EDA is already working on more than 20 projects, about seven of them being what officials call “hot.” That means the company has come to visit our community.

Looking forward, Hardin said they’re dialing in more on companies that will fill gaps in local aviation, whether it’s aviation advanced manufacturing of parts, maintenance and repair, or even paintwork.

The possibilities for 2023 are endless.

“We’ve got a high bar to reach. It’s going to be an opportunity to beat five in one year but we’re working,” Hardin said.

Hardin adds this year’s success has put Bay County on the international map.

