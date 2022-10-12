Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements

Robinson Bayou
Robinson Bayou(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to approve an engineering firm to design the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin.

Commissioners picked HALFF Associates LLC to do the work. The basin manages a majority of the water north of the railroad across the city. City leaders said the design phase will take a lot of work with more than 300 acres of wetlands that need to be considered and demucked. The first phase of the project will be close to $1.7 million and is 100-percent grant funded. The entire project is expected to be completed within the next few years.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
Money generic
Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals
A new disaster program is helping local companies in the Bay County area.
Panama City to get $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery
Business License Tax Approved
Business License Tax Approved