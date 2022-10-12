Goat Day returns

Goats
Goats(Chief Photographer: Alex Laitala)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Blountstown, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, the 37th Annual Goat Day returns to Blountstown.

Goat Day is put on by the local Rotary chapter in Blountstown.

Admission is $5 per person and children under three are free.

Activities include goat shows, milking demonstrations, and much more.

More than 70 vendors are also on site for the event.

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and will stay open until 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the event, you can visit the Blountstown Rotary website.

