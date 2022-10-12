Last day to Register to vote in Bay County

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November midterm election.

With just a few hours left before the deadline, people like Leah Coleman are exercising their American Right

“I just turned 18 and I think it’s very important that us young voters get out there and let our vices be heard,” said Coleman

Bay county currently has around 123,000 registered voters. Tuesday, the office is staying open until 12 a.m. calling it “midnight happiness” to let people in until the last minute.

Florida’s Secretary of State Cord Bryd is visiting to see the process and procedures of voter registration

“It’s incredibility important, it’s how a representative republic works. It’s for people to register, to vote and get out to vote in November and that’s why we’re here visiting Bay County and in the process of visiting all 67 counties,” said Bryd.

Many people have been stopping by the election office. After Tuesday you won’t be able to register to vote, change your address, or change your party affiliation before the November election.

Some are extra early this year already dropping off absentee ballots.

“I lived in Panama City for 79 years and I want my voice to be heard even now more than ever so I have personally delivered my ballot,” a voter said.

The common factor everyone wants is their voice to be heard.

‘I feel it’s important to vote to count my voice to hopefully be heard through who I am voting for,” another voter said.

“I wanted my voice to be heard and I think it’s important again as a citizen to include all voices and my voice is one of them,” a voter said.

Voices that after Tuesday will have to wait for the next election if they haven’t already registered.

