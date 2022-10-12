Liberty junior is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Caleigh Peddie is killing it on the court and in the classroom. She sports a 3.7 GPA, but volleyball has always been in here DNA. ”It’s all love for the game, I’ve always wanted to, I’ve grown up and that’s what I want to do. It all started when I was 3 years old and went on from there. Just fell in love with it.” That love led to hard work and commitment to a goal. The goal of success, and if volleyball is in Peddie’s DNA, Liberty coach Jennifer Sewell says winning is in Peddie’s veins “She’s come through for us on some big kills, she never bows down to a moment, she lives up to it. She’s very competitive, it don’t matter if you’re playing rock paper scissors, she’s playing to beat ya.” After high school Caleigh wants to work towards becoming a physical therapist while performing as a collegiate athlete because of course, ball is life. “Volleyball, it’s what I live for. I know I want to go to college and do it so I know I gotta keep my grades up to be able to go to college and play volleyball.” Coach Sewell says Caleigh is the epitome of a Liberty Bulldog. “She’s a bulldog, she wants to play at the next level. Like I said, everyday she comes out here and wants to get better and she’s never satisfied, so the same thing in the classroom.” “Newschannel 7′s student athlete of the week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.”

