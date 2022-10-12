Mosley prepares for district game with Crestview after back to back losses

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call the game between Crestview and Mosley. Thursday a biggie! Those two teams getting set to meet at Tommy Oliver in an all-important 4-S District 2 match up. One that will go a long way in determining a playoff berth for both! The Bulldogs will come east Thursday with a 3-3 overall record and 1-1 in district play. The Dolphins 4-3 overall and also 1-1 in district. The Dolphins reeling a bit these days. They lost on the road at Chiles two Fridays ago, that being their district loss. And they followed it up with another inconsistent performance at home against Navarre last Thursday, losing that one 38-35. So back to back last second losses for coach Tommy Joe Whiddon’s team!

”But again it just comes down to our execution late in the ball game.” Whiddon told me in a Zoom interview Monday. “The game was tied in the fourth quarter, we didn’t get it done, make the plays that we needed to and they did. So there’s definitely some things that we can learn from as a football team. We’ve said this message before, this year, making plays when the score is 0 to 0 is a lot different than making plays then when the games on the line. So hopefully that’s a lesson we can learn and next time we’re in that situation be better prepared for it.”

Here’s the upside for Whiddon and Mosley. Thanks to the results from Friday, well the Dolphins still control their own playoff destiny heading into the final two district games, against Crestview and Niceville. ”Crestview did us a big favor by beating Chiles this past Friday.” Whiddon said “So we’re back into controlling our own destiny in district play. So everything, every goal that we want at the beginning of the season is right there for us. Crestview again, they probably feel the exact same way that we do. So it’s gonna be a tough ballgame, it’s gonna be hard fought, so we better be ready Thursday night.”

That game at Chapman Field set for 7 Thursday, we’ll have the highlights in our late news that night.

