Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re wanting to stay in a short term rental in Panama City, don’t be alarmed if you see a steeper bill the next time you check out.

On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to amend the business license tax to include hotels and impose a 1-percent tax on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the city.

“We appreciate our Airbnb owners. They facilitate a very unique spot in our community, and we love having them. But, we have to acknowledge they are not a home, they are a business,” said Commissioner Josh Street.

Officials said the tax will go to the city’s general fund, which provides funding for municipal services, parks and more. Commissioner Street said it will generate close to $500,000 annually.

