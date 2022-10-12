Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals

By Victoria Scott and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re wanting to stay in a short term rental in Panama City, don’t be alarmed if you see a steeper bill the next time you check out.

On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to amend the business license tax to include hotels and impose a 1-percent tax on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the city.

“We appreciate our Airbnb owners. They facilitate a very unique spot in our community, and we love having them. But, we have to acknowledge they are not a home, they are a business,” said Commissioner Josh Street.

Officials said the tax will go to the city’s general fund, which provides funding for municipal services, parks and more. Commissioner Street said it will generate close to $500,000 annually.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Robinson Bayou
Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements
A new disaster program is helping local companies in the Bay County area.
Panama City to get $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery
Business License Tax Approved
Business License Tax Approved
City of Panama City
Panama City leaders to advise Fort Myers Beach on hurricane recovery