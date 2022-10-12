Panama City to get $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

By Victoria Scott and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is receiving around $50 million of the $126 million the state announced on Monday for Hurricane Michael recovery. It is part of the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program.

Panama City is one of 24 communities in the panhandle receiving money from the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Monday in Port Charlotte on the four year anniversary of when Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 5 storm in Mexico Beach.

“We’re very grateful on the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael that the governor has stayed with Bay County and stayed with the people of Panama City,” said Mark McQueen, City Manager of Panama City.

Here’s a list of the projects:

  • City of Panama City ($24,867,120) – to retrofit more than 50 damaged lift-stations from the current warning siren notification system to an advanced warning telemetry system.
  • City of Panama City ($11,888,559) – to replace more than three miles of damaged sanitary sewer, stormwater, and water lines.
  • City of Panama City ($12,738,605) – to replace more than four miles of damaged sanitary sewer, stormwater, and water lines.
  • City of Panama City ($508,083) – to replace nearly eight miles of damaged sanitary sewer, stormwater, and water lines, supplementing the previous award of $20,489,644.00.

“That takes a lot of pressure off of the taxpayers of the City of Panama City and those paying utility bills,” said McQueen.

McQueen said if it wasn’t for the financial assistance, the projects would take decades to complete.

