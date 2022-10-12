Panama City increases homebuying assistance program

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday.

The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.

The extra funding is meant to make the housing market a bit more affordable in today’s economy.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Robinson Bayou
Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements
Money generic
Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals
A new disaster program is helping local companies in the Bay County area.
Panama City to get $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery
Business License Tax Approved
Business License Tax Approved