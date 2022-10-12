Panama City leaders to advise Fort Myers Beach on hurricane recovery

City of Panama City
City of Panama City(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s mayor and city manager will be going to Southwest Florida to advise Fort Myers Beach leaders on hurricane recovery after Ian devastated the area in late September.

The Department of Emergency Management asked Mayor Greg Brudnicki and City Manager Mark McQueen to meet with city leaders in Fort Myers Beach. They’ll be advising them on how to navigate the state and federal process after the Category 4 storm hit the area. The two had to deal with that process four years ago when Hurricane Michael devastated the area.

“There were so many people who poured into our community and helped us after Hurricane Michael that we owe it to our folks, our neighbors to the south down in Hurricane Ian,” said McQueen.

Brudnicki and McQueen will be in Fort Myers Beach for the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Robinson Bayou
Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements
Money generic
Panama City amends business license tax to include short-term rentals
A new disaster program is helping local companies in the Bay County area.
Panama City to get $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery
Business License Tax Approved
Business License Tax Approved